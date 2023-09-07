Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,771 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of GoPro worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $241.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.85 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $27,785.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

