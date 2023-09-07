Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Forrester Research worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Forrester Research by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,531,000 after buying an additional 214,167 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORR. StockNews.com began coverage on Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on Forrester Research from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.79 million, a PE ratio of 114.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.99 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 0.98%. Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $90,549.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,055 shares in the company, valued at $512,796.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,252 shares of company stock valued at $167,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

