Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $278,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,630,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,023,000 after buying an additional 485,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $112.27 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

