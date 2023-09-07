Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $250,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $778,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $225.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.04 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

