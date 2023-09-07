Martingale Asset Management L P Has $376,000 Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of Kodiak Sciences worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584,762 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30). As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

