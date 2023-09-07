Martingale Asset Management L P Has $370,000 Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in City were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 1,231.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. City Holding has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.56.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.26. City had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHCO. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

