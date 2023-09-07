Martingale Asset Management L P Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Donegal Group worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $483.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1,458,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,800,000.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Donegal Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on DGICA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $51,306.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,013,377 shares in the company, valued at $179,960,387.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $51,306.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,013,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,960,387.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $133,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 263,682 shares of company stock worth $4,020,090 and sold 130,455 shares worth $2,023,768. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.