Martingale Asset Management L P Has $231,000 Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,112 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGBN. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

