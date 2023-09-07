Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Rambus were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rambus by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Rambus by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Rambus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RMBS. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

