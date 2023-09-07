Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,024 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 159,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $2,435,987.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,961.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

NYSE HI opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

