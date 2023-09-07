Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,669,000 after buying an additional 43,467 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,988 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 66,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 84.43%.

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

