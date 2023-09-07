Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 27,900 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

