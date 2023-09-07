LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in LTC Properties by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $198,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $45.08.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

