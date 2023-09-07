Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,036 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $322,796.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 715,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,664,753.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $322,796.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 715,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,664,753.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 387,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,874,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,473 shares of company stock worth $23,736,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

