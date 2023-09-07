Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,216 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in News were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380 in the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

