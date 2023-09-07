Korea Investment CORP Has $447,000 Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $47,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $122,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Down 1.5 %

Zai Lab stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 156.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $68.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

