Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,394,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,104,000 after buying an additional 4,106,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,089,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kanzhun by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,551 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kanzhun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of BZ stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BZ shares. Macquarie cut Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZ

Kanzhun Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.