JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 134.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of JELD-WEN worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in JELD-WEN by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE:JELD opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.