J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 131.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $185.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.82.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

