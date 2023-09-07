iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,784 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.