iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 139,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 310,563 shares.The stock last traded at $26.96 and had previously closed at $26.98.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

