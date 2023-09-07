IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of IRadimed worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRMD opened at $48.35 on Thursday. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. IRadimed had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. On average, analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 7,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $383,665.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,067 shares in the company, valued at $21,174,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $383,665.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,174,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,907 shares of company stock worth $4,072,455. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

See Also

