Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Insperity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $3,119,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 8.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $99.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.88 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.33.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 180.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

