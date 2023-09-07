Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,836 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 56,774 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,250,163.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,965 shares in the company, valued at $21,358,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 12,286 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $249,405.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 56,774 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,250,163.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,358,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,614 shares of company stock worth $6,457,305 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMVT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

