Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,403,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 2,288,016 shares.The stock last traded at $115.50 and had previously closed at $115.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

