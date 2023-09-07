Head-To-Head Survey: Schindler (SHLAF) & Its Peers

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) is one of 150 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Schindler to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schindler and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Schindler N/A N/A 32.41 Schindler Competitors $4.64 billion $431.39 million 659.18

Schindler’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Schindler. Schindler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schindler 3 1 3 0 2.00 Schindler Competitors 940 3311 4334 43 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Schindler and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Schindler presently has a consensus price target of $305.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.39%. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Schindler’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Schindler is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Schindler and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schindler N/A N/A N/A Schindler Competitors -10.28% 2.65% 0.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Schindler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Schindler pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Schindler pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Schindler lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Schindler competitors beat Schindler on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators. In addition, the company provides digital services, including Schindler Ahead ActionBoard, which collates all the important statistics, activities, and performance data of elevators and escalators; Schindler Ahead RemoteMonitoring, which provides information about equipment's health; and CleanMobility solutions for keeping elevators and escalators sanitary and safe. Further, it offers digital solutions for transit and building management; and maintenance and repair services. Schindler Holding AG was founded in 1874 and is based in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

