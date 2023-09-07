Head-To-Head Survey: ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (ITTOY) and Its Peers

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Free Report) is one of 125 publicly-traded companies in the “Information Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ITOCHU Techno-Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions pays an annual dividend of $53.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 371.0%. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Information Technology Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 156.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU Techno-Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Competitors 69 428 1215 11 2.68

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Information Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 34.25%. Given ITOCHU Techno-Solutions’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU Techno-Solutions N/A N/A 0.11 ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Competitors $1.33 billion $41.55 million -139.00

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ITOCHU Techno-Solutions. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU Techno-Solutions N/A N/A N/A ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Competitors -26.07% -152.98% -5.95%

Summary

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions peers beat ITOCHU Techno-Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, information processing, and support services in Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It engages in the provision of information services-related to science and engineering; maintenance, operation, and monitoring services; system and network support, system construction, and IT-related training services; IT systems operation and management, infrastructure operation and management, business and application operation and management, and satellite communications and broadcasting operation services; sale of network and security-related equipment, storage-related devices, software and other peripheral devices, etc., and provision of related consulting, deployment/building and support services, as well as building facility operation and management activities for computer centers; and provision of helpdesk and contact center operation services, IT education and training services, creation of instructional manuals, outbound services and back-office services. The company is also involved in the provision of IT infrastructure building, maintenance, and operation services; exportation of IT products; information gathering, research and marketing activities; resale of hardware and software; sale, installation, and implementation of IT systems and networks and application development; and IT Infrastructure, cloud services, and maintenance services. It serves wholesale/retail, financial institutions, offices and factories, telecommunication, automotive and transport, public and educational institutions, science, and energy and resources industries. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation operates as a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation.

