Head-To-Head Review: Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) vs. PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Z 0 2 0 0 2.00 PSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Z $12.38 billion 1.84 $1.32 billion $0.34 17.56 PSQ N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A

Z has higher revenue and earnings than PSQ.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Z 10.40% 5.52% 2.19% PSQ N/A -22.94% -4.37%

Risk and Volatility

Z has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Z beats PSQ on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Z

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc. operates a mobile app and website that offers disposable diapers and wipes under pro-family EveryLife brand. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

