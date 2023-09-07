Head-To-Head Contrast: WEG (WEGZY) & Its Competitors

WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) is one of 150 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare WEG to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares WEG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WEG alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEG N/A N/A N/A WEG Competitors -10.28% 2.65% 0.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WEG and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WEG N/A N/A 6.64 WEG Competitors $4.64 billion $431.39 million 658.91

Analyst Recommendations

WEG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WEG. WEG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for WEG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEG 0 1 0 0 2.00 WEG Competitors 940 3311 4334 43 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 18.40%. Given WEG’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WEG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WEG pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. WEG pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WEG is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

WEG competitors beat WEG on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

WEG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEG S.A. engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods. It also provides solutions for the generation of renewable and distributed energy through hydro, thermal, biomass, wind, and solar energy power plants; solutions for industry; UPSs and alternators for groups of generators; conventional and movable electric substations; industrial electrical and electronic systems; industrial paint and varnish; and paints for automotive repainting. WEG S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jaragua do Sul, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.