Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -151.35%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.