Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

