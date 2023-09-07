Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,675 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Haleon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

