GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $62.12.

In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after buying an additional 266,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

