Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $151.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $145.30 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

