Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

