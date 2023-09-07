Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 2.25. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

