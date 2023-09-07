FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 80,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 174,280 shares.The stock last traded at $40.21 and had previously closed at $40.35.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYGV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,447,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,389,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.