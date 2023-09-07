First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Oshkosh worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.82. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

