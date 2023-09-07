First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

