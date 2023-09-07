First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 142.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,405 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 517.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,647 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at $28,446,761.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at $28,446,761.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,635. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $16.22 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

