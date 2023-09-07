Financial Analysis: BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) vs. REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioLargo and REX American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -8.35 REX American Resources $855.00 million 0.78 $27.70 million $1.47 26.05

Risk and Volatility

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REX American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BioLargo has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REX American Resources has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and REX American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo N/A N/A N/A REX American Resources 3.03% 4.97% 4.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioLargo and REX American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

REX American Resources has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.49%. Given REX American Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REX American Resources is more favorable than BioLargo.

Summary

REX American Resources beats BioLargo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

