Ethic Inc. Sells 4,151 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DHT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.66. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.91%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

