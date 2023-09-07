Ethic Inc. Sells 391 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.72. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

