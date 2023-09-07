Ethic Inc. Sells 3,365 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Ethic Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Barclays by 1,934.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 159,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Barclays by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 175,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 33.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 1,026.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 242,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Barclays by 171.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BCS. BCS decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Barclays Stock Down 0.5 %

Barclays stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.