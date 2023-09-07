Ethic Inc. Sells 1,032 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after buying an additional 11,477,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $169,781,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.