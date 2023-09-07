Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,797 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

NOV Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NOV opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

