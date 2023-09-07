Ethic Inc. Raises Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,942,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total value of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 803 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,461.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,443.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,363.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.