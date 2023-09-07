Ethic Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 156.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 146.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is 95.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott J. Kinney purchased 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,380.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

