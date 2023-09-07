Ethic Inc. Purchases 3,388 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PHG opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.43) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

