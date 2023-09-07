Ethic Inc. Purchases 2,504 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 127.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $151.82.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNXC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $432,228.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $432,228.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

